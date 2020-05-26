$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.63 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $303,624,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in L Brands by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,096,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,157. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.