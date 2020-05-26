$21.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post sales of $21.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.47 billion and the highest is $21.84 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.67 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $76.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

