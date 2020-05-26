$28.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post $28.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $28.53 billion. Centene posted sales of $18.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $111.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.53 billion to $112.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.18 billion to $123.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 2,661,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.