$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.52 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $13.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,891. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

