$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.89. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $15.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.97 to $16.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $19.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.14. 1,756,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,303. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.