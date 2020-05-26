$420.27 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to announce $420.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.60 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $413.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

USX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

In related news, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 82,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $358,070.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 9,156.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,025,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,299 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 304,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

