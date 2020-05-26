$456.18 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to report sales of $456.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.80 million to $461.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $404.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Meister acquired 353,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 653,149 shares of company stock worth $2,218,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,489. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

