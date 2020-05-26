$530.06 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to announce sales of $530.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.10 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $608.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.17. 478,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,281. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.37.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,445 shares of company stock worth $9,174,663. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.