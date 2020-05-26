$653.36 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $653.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.96 million and the highest is $701.88 million. Endo International posted sales of $699.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. Endo International’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Endo International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

