$874.54 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to post $874.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $2.67 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $12.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 15,241,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

