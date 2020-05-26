$9.65 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $9.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Quanterix reported sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $58.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.21 million to $61.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.99 million, with estimates ranging from $82.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

QTRX traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $680.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $37,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $34,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,294. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quanterix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 168.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

