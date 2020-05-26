$959.31 Million in Sales Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post sales of $959.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.12 million. Gartner posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.61. 440,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. Gartner has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.