$974.58 Million in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $974.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.20 million and the lowest is $962.55 million. AMETEK reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 125,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

