Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) Announces GBX 1.24 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm PLC (LON:ASLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ASLI traded up GBX 8.08 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 96.10 ($1.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.88. Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.48 ($1.36).

About Aberdeen Standard Euro Lgst Incm

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

