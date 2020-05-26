Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

AXDX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. 311,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,874. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 16.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 172,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at $263,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 849,036 shares of company stock worth $6,991,313. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

