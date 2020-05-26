AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a market capitalization of $6,284.74 and $1,563.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 63% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000554 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

