AdHive Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdHive has a market cap of $103,703.47 and approximately $81.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000386 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.