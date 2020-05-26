Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Trimmed by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.5% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.14 on Tuesday, reaching $377.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.20 and its 200-day moving average is $333.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

