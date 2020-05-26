AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get AEGON alerts:

NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. AEGON has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AEGON in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.