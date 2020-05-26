Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,488.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $2,488.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003635 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00699230 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003680 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.