AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGESY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGEAS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AGEAS/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

AGESY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. AGEAS/S has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AGEAS/S will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

