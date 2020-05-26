Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $239.35. 67,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.00. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

