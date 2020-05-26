Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.67 ($87.98).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

AIR stock traded up €4.17 ($4.85) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €62.81 ($73.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.36.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

