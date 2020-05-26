Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Sells $324,008.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $324,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $100.05. 116,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,889. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

