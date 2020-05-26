Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

