Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.79. 1,532,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.