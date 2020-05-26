Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Eversource Energy makes up about 0.8% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. 119,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

