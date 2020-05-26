Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Realty Income makes up 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 2,031,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.