AllSafe Market Capitalization Hits $373,186.73 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $373,186.73 and approximately $280.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

