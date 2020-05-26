Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,953,000 after acquiring an additional 778,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $76,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. 4,462,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.