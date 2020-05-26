American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.10. 1,467,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,464. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

