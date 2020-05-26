Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

In other news, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 34,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $134,060.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,694.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 653,149 shares of company stock worth $2,218,925. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

