Amoveo (VEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.26 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $18.57 or 0.00210465 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.03874947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

