Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 251,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Howard Lee sold 17,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $327,722.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,255.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,593.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,315 shares of company stock worth $865,740 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after buying an additional 852,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

