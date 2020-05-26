Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.11). F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $425,050. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $45,535,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after buying an additional 3,245,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after buying an additional 1,484,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,433,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 610,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 185,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

