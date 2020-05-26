Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.