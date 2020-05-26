Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce sales of $16.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.77 billion to $70.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $72.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. 5,571,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 262,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

