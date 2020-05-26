Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 price target (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

RRC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $6.01. 5,768,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,308,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.