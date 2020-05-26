Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $326.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.20 million and the highest is $347.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $324.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

VRNT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,861,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

