Analysts Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6,185.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 868,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.78. 261,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

