Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is ($0.95). XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after buying an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,663 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 153,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,306. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

