Analysts Expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $0.97. CDW posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,108. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

