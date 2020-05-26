Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. 941,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

