Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.12). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

CMP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 750,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.