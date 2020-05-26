Analysts Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.47 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $394.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.68 million to $424.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $370.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

EXP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.