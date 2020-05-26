Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.99. J B Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 843,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

