Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.35. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $12.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.51. The stock had a trading volume of 571,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.99. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

