Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $50.91

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. 276,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,992. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,071.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

