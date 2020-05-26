Analysts Set Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $37.63

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. Jabil has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.