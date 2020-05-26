Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $109.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of VAC traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $90.00. 239,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

